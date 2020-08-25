Larry Morris, 65, of Baxley, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida.
Mr. Morris was born June 20, 1955 in Appling County to the late Frank George Morris and the late Gladys Carter Morris. He was a Medical Technologist at Appling Healthcare. Mr. Morris was of the Pentecostal Faith and was an avid hunter.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Morris, of Baxley; sisters and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Gary Jones and Mary Baxley all of Baxley; and sisters-in-law, Trinney Hardesty and Doris Davis both of Baxley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private family funeral service was held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Baxley Christian Fellowship with the Rev. Nathan Dyal and Rev. Roger Daniels officiating.
Interment followed in Melton’s Chapel Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Dustin Spell, Austin Spell, Wesley Evans, Lee Dyal, Curtis Dyal, and Jared Spell.
Honorary pallbearers were the Staff of Appling Healthcare Laboratory.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
LARRY MORRIS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)