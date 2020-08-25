Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Debbie Turner Herrington, 60, who passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Altamaha Healthcare in Jesup. Mrs. Herrington was born July 19, 1960 in Appling County to Edsel and Pearl Lightsey Turner.
Mrs. Herrington was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and retired from the Appling County Magistrate Court as a Deputy Clerk. Mrs. Herrington was a member and Sunday School teacher at Zion Church of God and a loving mother and Nana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Dewitt Herrington.
Surviving is her daughter, Samantha and Joe McCuthchen, step daughter, Casey and John Sherman; three grandchildren, Justice Herrington, Jaxton Smith, and Jett Herrington; parents, Edsel and Pearl Lightsey Turner; three brothers, Harold Turner, Gary and Pam Turner, and Mike and Gigi Turner, one sister, Teresa and Joey Hiers and a lifelong friend, Patsy Baxley.
A private family funeral service was held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend R.M. Warren and the Pastor Virginia Herrington officiating.
Interment followed in the Milikin Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Corey Turner, Cale Turner, Brian Turner, Reid Turner, Ben Hiers, and Eli Hiers.
Honorary pallbearers were Mrs. Herrington’s Sunday School class.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Debbie Turner Herrington.
DEBBIE TURNER HERRINGTON
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)