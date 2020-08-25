Alan W. Everett, 54, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. Alan was born April 15, 1966 in Baxley, Georgia to Winston and Lila Cowart Everett and was a 1984 graduate of Appling County High School. While in high school he was very proud of the fact that he made the varsity baseball team all four years. He was a graduate of Georgia Southern College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering. Alan was a member of the Appling Exchange Club and the Baxley Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department for eight years, before moving to Glennville in 1999. He was employed with Rotary Corporation for 22 years as an Industrial Engineer. Alan was a man of many accomplishments but hunting and sports were two of the things that brought him joy; he loved to be outdoors enjoying God’s creations and reminding you of his love for baseball. He was a volunteer coach for the Glennville Recreation Department for many years and loved to watch his favorite team, the Atlanta Braves. Alan also had another love for the pawn shop in town, where you could find him every day at lunch, enjoying fellowship and hoping to find a new treasure along the way. He was a member of Glennville First Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school and was a deacon. Alan was preceded in death by his brother, Bryan Everett.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 31 years, Ann Keels Everett of Glennville, Children; Beth Williams (Grey) of Atlanta, Abby Everett (John Roberts) of Glennville, parents; Winston and Lila Everett of Baxley, Sister; Pam Thomas (Keith) of Baxley, Mother-in-law & Father-in-law; Austin and Elaine Keels of Glennville, Nieces; Amber Griffis (Josh) of Odom, Kayla Thomas (Chuck) of Alma; Great Nieces and Nephew; Maddie Ruth Griffis, Caelan Thomas and Madaline Thomas.
Funeral Services were held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Glennville First Baptist Church. Burial followed in Memorial Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Appling, County.
Social distancing guidelines of six feet apart were enforced. Masks were not required but were recommended.
Pallbearers were Kenny McCall, Tim Dubberly, Josh Powell, Landon Boyett, Mark Miller, Donald Fountain and Marc Strickland
Honorary Pallbearers were the Deacons of Glennville First Baptist Church.
Remembrances may be made to Glennville First Baptist Church, 321 W. Barnard St., Glennville, Georgia 30427.
Care and Services were entrusted to Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, Glennville, Georgia.
206 North Veterans Boulevard, Glennville, Georgia
Ph: 912.654.2060| Fx: 912.654.1773 | Obit Line: 912.654.9409
