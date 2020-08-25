DOROTHY C. CARTER

Dorothy C. Carter, 74, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Hazlehurst Court Care. 

Mrs. Carter was born December 26, 1945 in Appling County to the late John Henry “Sonny Boy” Crosby and the late Minnie Lee Shipes Crosby.  She was a retired bookkeeper of forty years, having worked at Wiggins Enterprises and Barnes Drug Store.  She was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. 

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper H. Carter, two sisters, Bertha Aldridge and Jeanette Crawford and five brothers, J.B. Crosby, Ernest Crosby, Jackrel Crosby, Robert Crosby, and Albert Crosby.   

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Brenda Carter and Jeffrey Carter, both of Baxley; sisters Emma Lee Deloach, Betty Osteen, and Willene Crosby, all of Baxley; four grandchildren, Whitney (Chris) Kavel of San Antonio, Texas, Gunner Carter, Alexis Carter, and Allie Carter, all of Baxley. 

A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Gardner and Rev. Justin McLellan officiating. 

Active Pallbearers were Raymond Crosby, Brian Crosby, Wayne Crosby, Henry Crosby, Tommy Courson, and Randy Crosby. 

Honorary Pallbearers were Ronnie Crosby, Benji Deloach, Linton Deloach, Dean Collins, Adam Osteen, Chris Crawford, Owen Carter, Betty Thomas, Aletta Floyd, Jenearl Carter, Sheila Foley, and Zola Mae Gibbs. 

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). 

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
