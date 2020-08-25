Christine Ann Bailey, 52, of Baxley passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Candler Hospital in Savannah.
Mrs. Bailey was born October 22, 1967 in St. Albans, Vermont. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her father, Gardner Wetherby. Mrs. Bailey was a very sweet lady and was truly devoted to her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Stanley Bailey of Baxley; daughters, Brianna Craven of Baxley, Heather Stephenson and Jodi Sincyr both of Maine; son, Mark Fortune of Maine; mother, Sandra Wetherby of Richford, VT; sister, Judy Bryce of Richford, VT; brothers, Carl Wetherby, Jason Wetherby, and Travis Wetherby all of Richford, VT. Six grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
