CHRISTINE ANN BAILEY

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Tuesday, August 25. 2020
Comments (0)
Christine Ann Bailey, 52, of Baxley passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Candler Hospital in Savannah.

Mrs. Bailey was born October 22, 1967 in St. Albans, Vermont. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her father, Gardner Wetherby. Mrs. Bailey was a very sweet lady and was truly devoted to her family and friends.
 
Survivors include her husband, Stanley Bailey of Baxley; daughters, Brianna Craven of Baxley, Heather Stephenson and Jodi Sincyr  both of Maine; son, Mark Fortune of Maine; mother, Sandra Wetherby of Richford, VT; sister, Judy Bryce of Richford, VT; brothers, Carl Wetherby, Jason Wetherby, and Travis Wetherby all of Richford, VT. Six grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner