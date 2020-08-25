By Mary Ann Ellis
Matt Calamari, President of Highline Structures, owns and operates a modular manufacturer of high-quality, affordable housing units. Highline focuses on single-family, townhome and apartment units to serve the significant demand for affordable housing throughout the Southeast. While its core business focuses on larger developer and municipality sales, Highline will gladly produce units on a one-off basis for the surrounding community.
Calamari and his partners founded the business while looking to develop affordable housing in the Atlanta area and decided modular construction was the best fit. Modular homes are different from manufactured/mobile homes as they sit on a permanent foundation and can be traditionally financed just like any stick-built house. Modular homes are not subject to weather like that of a traditional stick-built home and are subject to a rigorous inspection process at the factory. Therefore, the end-user can expect quality and longevity that matches and typically exceeds the craftsmanship of a stick-built home.
Highline chose to invest in the Baxley area for a variety of reasons. Baxley provides a unique jump off point...
There’s a new industry in town
