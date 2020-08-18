For the last few days, our dog Charlie has been constantly scratching. He wakes me up at night scratching, so I get up and spray him down with flea spray on the chance he’s picked up a flea or two from the strays outside. Then I check him from head to toe for any sign of a flea. I haven’t found the first one, but fleas are tiny creatures. Maybe I missed one. By this time, I’m scratching my head literally and physically. If Charlie has picked up fleas, then I could have one, too. My left shoulder starts to itch. As I scratch, I remember Kermit, a huge golden retriever that we had several years ago.
I was still teaching then and when I’d pull into the worn ruts in front of the mailbox, Kermit would frolic across the front yard to greet me. He grinned with his whole body, wagging a tail known to knock untold items off tables and send cats flying. He’d escort the car from the driveway to its customary parking place and lead me from it to the back door. Impatiently he’d wait as I juggled...
Scratching the itch
