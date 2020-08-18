Tuesday of last week, August 11, 2020, is another date that will be forever marked in history as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, announced his selection for a running mate. Senator Kamala Harris of California was chosen to accompany Biden on the Democratic platform to give her the distinction of being only the third woman in this country to be selected to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket. Additionally, the significance of Harris’ presence as a woman has been all but overshadowed by the fact that she is also of a multi-ethnic background.
Harris is the product of two immigrant parents who met during the civil rights movement during the 1960’s. Her father, Donald Harris, was born in Jamaica and immigrated to the U.S. to pursue a graduate degree, eventually becoming a Professor of Economics at the prestigious Stanford University. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in India and moved to the United States, later being awarded her PhD from the University of California, Berkeley. She became a...
A step in which direction?
