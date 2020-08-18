Last week was a tough one for our community as it lost two individuals that were special to many in this community.
I’ll never forget the first time I met Benny Deloach. I was 16 and was traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 1 North headed home. I was traveling at that high rate of speed because my curfew was approaching. Trooper Deloach knew my parents well and he offered me two options. The first offer was that he would follow me down Gardner Road and chat with my parents about my recklessness. I certainly didn’t like that option. So I asked him about the second option. He replied that he would write me a ticket for speeding.
I thought about the two options for a minute and thought to myself if I take the ticket and pay it, my parents would never find out. Of course they did find out eventually when they had to join me in juvenile court over the ticket. But, I can always say that Benny Deloach, who as a Georgia State Patrolman was known to not offer many breaks, actually offered me one.
As we all know, Trooper Deloach later became Sheriff Deloach in Appling County for 16 years and was beloved by many in the community.
Another tragedy that shocked our community last week was the passing of Pastor Karl Sexton. I became acquainted with Pastor Sexton over the past few years mainly due to his work with the Appling County Food Bank. Pastor Sexton always seemed to have a smile on his face and had a kind spirit.
According to the outpouring of love that has been expressed to his family and his church, it is evident that Pastor Sexton was beloved in this community by many as well.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to these families.
-Jamie Gardner
A tough week
