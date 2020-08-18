Nobles Funeral home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Windell Keith Pearce, 71, who passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Jeff Davis County Hospital. Mr. Pearce was born June 30, 1949 in Wayne County to William Joseph and Leena Leottis Pearce. Mr. Pearce was the first security officer hired at Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Power Plant and retired with forty years of service. Mr. Pearce retired with a perfect attendance record and received several awards and medals. Mr. Pearce was a member of the Baxley Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Melodi Rose Pearce.
Surviving is his wife of fifty-one years, Vickie Todd Pearce; two daughters, Regina Pearce Bridges and husband Eddie and Keisha Pearce Whitley; four grandsons, Chandler Jones, Ashton Rowland, Christian Whitley and Gabriel Whitley; one step granddaughter, Maura Shifflet and husband Jonathan; one sister, Sandra Miles; three brothers, Joe Pearce and wife Barbara, Bernie Pearce and wife Wanda and Glynn Pearce and wife Lisa; mother-in-law, Betty Todd and his special cat Angel, with a wings shape on her back.
A private family funeral service was held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Lamar Lee officiating.
Interment followed in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Baxley Church of God Building Fund, 353 Blackshear Hwy. Baxley, GA 31513.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Windell Keith Pearce.
