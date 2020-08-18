Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Benny Deloach, 80, who passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Eastside Medical Center in Snellville. Mr. Deloach retired from the Georgia State Patrol with thirty years of service. He began his career as a driver examiner, later became a trooper, badge #507, and retired as Post Commander of Post 16 Helena. Mr. Deloach served as Sheriff of Appling County for sixteen years, being elected in 2001 and retiring in December of 2016. He was a thirty-four-year member of the Highway 144 Fire Department; a Gideon for many years and a member and Deacon of the Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Deloach was preceded in death by his parents, A.L. and Nettie Baxley Deloach and a brother, Billy Deloach.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Emma Lee Crosby Deloach; children, Benjie Deloach (Elaine) of Sylvester, Karen Collins (Dean) of Baxley and Linton Deloach (Brandy) of Baxley; seven grandchildren, Mandy Davis (Trent), Heather Bowen (Carson), Renee Deloach, Laken Deloach, Lacey Deloach, LeeAnne Ewaldsen (John Paul) and Micah Collins; eight great grandchildren, Sawyer Davis, Sumner Davis, Cayden Bowen, Cassidy Bowen, Ansley Bartley, Bo Bartley, Collin Ewaldsen and Emie Ewaldsen; brother, Vernon Deloach and numerous other family members also survive.
The funeral service for Mr. Benny Deloach was held Wednesday, August 12, at the Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Reverend Stephen Statum, Reverend Rick Brown, Reverend Ronnie Rentz and Reverend James Minick officiating.
Interment followed in the Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Mandy Davis, LeeAnne Ewaldsen, Heather Bowen, Renee Deloach, Micah Collins, Laken Deloach, Lacey Deloach, Appling County Sheriff Department Deputies and the Georgia State Patrol.
Honorary Pallbearers were members of the Zion Missionary Baptist Church, all current and retired law enforcement officers, members of the Highway 144 Fire Department and Gideons International.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Gideons International at gideons.org or the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home at georgiasheriffsyouth.org.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Benny Deloach.
BENNY DELOACH
