Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Mr. Robert E. Davis, 76, who passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Candler County Hospital in Metter. Mr. Davis was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a member of the 1962 graduating class of Appling County High School. Mr. Davis attended South Georgia College and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Georgia Southern College, a Master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Georgia, and an Education Specialist Degree in Administration and Leadership from Valdosta State College. Mr. Davis began his career in education teaching Social Studies at Bacon County High School; he then served as Guidance Counselor at Brunswick High School and Jeff Davis High School before becoming the Title I Coordinator for the Jeff Davis County School System. Mr. Davis left the field of education to own and operate the Western Auto in Glennville for ten years before returning to serve as Assistant Principal at Jeff Davis High School. He then served as Assistant Principal and Principal of Bacon County High School before retiring in 2004.
Mr. Davis was a farmer at heart and was happiest when he was on his tractor at the family farm. He enjoyed fishing with his brothers at the river and the coast and with his granddaughters at their lake house on Lake Sinclair. Mr. Davis was a devoted husband, father and Papa who loved hosting family get togethers at his barn with lots of food. He will forever be cherished and loved by his family, nieces and nephews, former coworkers and students.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents, I.J., Jr. and Bessie Riddle Davis, and a brother, Larry E. Davis.
Surviving are his wife of fifty-four years, Shirley Harper Davis of Baxley; daughter, Dr. Michele and husband Dr. Jason McGibony of Statesboro; granddaughters, Skylar and Sinclair McGibony of Statesboro; brothers, W.C. “Billy” and wife Pat Davis of Ethelsville, AL, Glen and wife Marie Davis and Charles and wife Pam Davis both of Baxley; numerous nieces and nephews and other family also survive.
A private family funeral service was held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Doug Weisel and the Reverend Stacy Bourguine officiating.
Interment followed in the Miles Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Drew Davis, Brad Harper, Blaine Harper, Mark Pedrick, Jason McGibony, Chris Floyd, Alan Harper and Cody Durham.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Miles Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1744 Miles Chapel Church Rd. Baxley, GA 31513.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert E. Davis.
