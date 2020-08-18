By Noah Gardner
The Baxley City Council held its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, August 12 at 8:30 a.m. Mayor Tim Varnadore called the meeting to order. During the meeting Councilwoman Santina Fryer made a motion to enter into executive session for matters of personnel and potential litigation. The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Ora Hall and cleared unanimously.
Following the executive session, the council discussed the replacement of Chief James Godfrey as the new police chief. City Manager Reid Lovett recommended hiring Jeffery Taylor to the position. A motion to accept the manager’s recommendation and offer the job of Baxley Police Chief to Taylor was made by Councilman Adam Thomas, seconded by Hall and cleared unanimously.
Taylor comes to Baxley from...
City council hires new police chief
