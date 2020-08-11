LEGAL NOTICES 8-12-2020

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF FRANKLIN DELANO RAY SR., DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-75
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Lee Ada B. Ray has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Franklin Delano Ray Sr., deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before August 17, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
PUBLISH: JULY 22, 29; AUGUST 5 & 12.
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING
COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of JERRY AMBERS JARRELL, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
July 13, 2020
STEPHANIE L. COTE, Administrator of the
Estate of JERRY AMBERS JARRELL,
Deceased
594 Shoreline Drive
Panama City, FL 32404
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
7/22, 7/29, 8/5 &8/12
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY,
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: PETITION OF
LILLIAN JEANETTE NORRIS
TO CHANGE NAME TO
LILLIAN JEANETTE PFAU
CAFN: SUC2020000155
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
Notice is hereby given that LILLIAN JEANETTE NORRIS, the undersigned, filed her Petition in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, on the 28th day of July, 2020, praying for a change in the name of Petitioner from LILLIAN JEANETTE NORRIS to LILLIAN JEANETTE PFAU. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said Petition.
This 28th day of July, 2020.
Lillian Jeanette Norris, Petitioner
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Petitioner
581 E. Parker St.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
8/5, 8/12, 8/19 & 8/26
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BRAILYN FAITH OVERSTREET &
DAVID EZRA KIRKLAND,
MINOR
ESTATE NO. 2020-78
NOTICE
Date of mailing, if any. Date of second publication, if any 8/12/2020
TO: Dylan Ridge Kirkland
You are hereby notified that Victoria April Mansfield has filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian(s) of the above-named Minor. All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner(s) as temporary guardian(s), must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.
NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner(s) as guardian(s), or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be scheduled at a later date. If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
8/5 & 8/12
APPLICATION TO REGISTER A BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER A TRADE NAME
The undersigned hereby certifies that it is conducting a business in the City of Baxley, County of Appling, State of Georgia under the name of: A.C&J Essential Elements and that the nature of the business is homemade soaps, cosmetics (lotion, shampoo) and homemade crafts and that said business is composed of the following Individual: Amy Jones, 991 Wayne Jones Rd, Baxley, Georgia 31513.
8/5 & 8/12
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
THURZA CECILIA-MARIE TANNER,
MINOR
ESTATE NO. 2020-82
NOTICE
Date of mailing, if any. Date of second publication, if any 8/19/2020
TO: JOSEPH ALLEN TANNER
You are hereby notified that THURZA PLOWDEN MURRAY has filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian(s) of the above-named Minor. All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner(s) as temporary guardian(s), must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.
NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner(s) as guardian(s), or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be scheduled at a later date. If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
8/12 & 8/19
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Demetris Lee Norris Carter,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-81
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Lee Norris Carter has petitioned for Lee Norris Carter to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Demetris Carter, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before September 4, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
PUBLISH: AUGUST 12, 19, 26 & September 2.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA, COUNTY OF APPLING
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from Gail W. Page and George C. Page to Homegold, Inc., dated September 13, 2001 and recorded on September 25, 2001 in Deed Book 351, Page 434, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date, in the original principal amount of Sixty-Two Thousand Five Hundred Fifty and 00/100 dollars ($62,550.00) with interest thereon as provided therein, as last transferred to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-2 by Assignment recorded in Deed Book 571, Page 448, aforesaid records, will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, or at such place as has or may be lawfully designated as an alternative location, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2020, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 89 IN THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: STARTING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT OF AND NO. 89; THENCE NORTH 0 DEG. 00` EAST A DISTANCE OF 1858.07 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 90 DEG. 00” EAST A DISTANCE OF 1314.57 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 17° 12` 44” WEST A DISTANCE OF 210.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 81 DEG. 00` EAST A DISTANCE OF 210.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 17° 12` 44” EAST A DISTANCE OF 210.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 81 DEG. 00` WEST A DISTANCE OF 210.0 FEET TO THE SAID POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL ACCORDING TO A PLAT AND SURVEY MADE BY MERLIN J. TOMBERLIN DATED APRIL 5, 1986 WHICH IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART THEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSES. GRANTOR HEREIN CONVEYS TO GRANTEE AN EASEMENT FOR ACCESS TO THE ABOVE TRACT ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN 20 FT. ACCESS ROAD AS SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERRED TO PLAT.
Said property may more commonly be known as 1210 Edsel Smith Road, Baxley, GA 31513.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, non-payment of the monthly installments on said loan. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The individual or entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the loan is Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, 55 Beattie Place, Suite 100 MS 561, Greenville, SC 29601, 1-800-365-7107.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: a) zoning ordinances; b) matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; c) any outstanding ad valorem taxes, including taxes, which constitute liens upon said property whether or not now due and payable; d) special assessments; e) the right of redemption of any taxing authority; f) all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; g) all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owners and party in possession of the property are Gail W. Page and George C. Page and or tenant(s). The sale will be conducted subject to 1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy code and 2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity, but solely as owner trustee of the New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-2 as Attorney-in-Fact for Gail W. Page and George C. Page
Contact: Padgett Law Group: 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203, Tallahassee, FL 32312; (850) 422-2520
Ad Run Dates: 08/05/20; 08/12/20; 08/19/20; 08/26/20
Case #: 20-023332-1
LEGAL NOTICES 8-12-2020
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)