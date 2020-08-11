During these increasingly trying times, it has become quite common for individuals, Christians and non-believers alike, to openly speculate about what’s thought to be plausible signals dictating the end of time. There has been a renaissance, of sorts, concerning church attendance as people are compelled to certify the significance of their relationship with God.
Naturally, there are those who’d suggest the various negative occurrences transpiring throughout the world interpret as signs that time as the world knows it is coming to an end. As foretold in biblical prophecy, with the approaching of the “end times” there will be wars, natural disasters, diseases, and other pestilences. Matthew 24:6 (KJV) States: “And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.”
As well, naysayers tout the fact such concerns as illnesses, plagues, earthquakes, and the like have been occurring throughout the modern era. And there is evidence that confirms said events had occurred even during prehistoric times.
The website: www.mphonline.org lists the worst pandemics in history as follows: COVID-19 (The novel coronavirus) reportedly began in the region of Wuhan, China during December of 2019. Another, the HIV/AIDS Pandemic (at its peak 2005-2012) with a reported death toll of 36 million was the consequence of the AIDS virus that was first identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1976. The category 2 Flu Pandemic in 1968 which accounted for a total of 1 million deaths was caused by the H3N2 strain of the “Influenza A” virus, a genetic offshoot of the H2N2 subtype.
What’s known as Asian flu originated in China and killed...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Not just yet…
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)