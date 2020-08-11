Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Elmer Ment Youngblood, age 83, who passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Appling Healthcare System. Mr. Youngblood was a native of Oak Park, GA living most of his life in Appling County. He was a retired roofer and attended Oak Grove Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Bessie Johnson Youngblood.
Surviving are two sons, Terry Youngblood and Jesse and Estine Youngblood; daughter, Melinda Futch; grandchildren, Natasha Byrd, Matthew Harris, Amy Marie Hampton, Michael Burkett, Brandy Perkins, Brittany Jackson; great grandchildren, Nitrevious Youngblood, Jordan Youngblood, Jamari Byrd, Natalia Byrd, McKenzie Burkett, Steven Perkins, David Perkins, Grayson Perkins, Eli Jackson and Rylee Jackson.
Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Oak Park City Cemetery with the Reverend Dennis Bryant officiating.
Family members served as active pallbearers.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Elmer Ment Youngblood.
ELMER MENT YOUNGBLOOD
