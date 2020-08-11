Hilda Jean Norris Spell, 87, of Baxley died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System.
Mrs. Spell was born July 10, 1933 in Ocilla to the late Isaac Newton Norris and the late Martha Ozella Norris. She was a member of Baxley Church of God and was a self-employed seamstress. Mrs. Spell was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward “Bill” Spell and a daughter, Linda Marie Sellers.
Survivors include her three daughters & sons-in-law, Jeanette Spell Tillman of Brunswick, Michelle Spell and Amy & Kelly Carter all of Baxley; two sons & daughters-in-law, Gerald & Aleta Spell of Valdosta and Steven & Jeanne Spell of Baxley; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren and four great- great grandchildren also survive.
A graveside service was held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Friendship Church Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Daniels & Rev. Benji McReady officiating.
Musical selections were rendered by Javan Anderson.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
HILDA JEAN NORRIS SPELL
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)