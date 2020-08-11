“Rusty” Robert Russell Harris, of JL Harris Rd. Bristol, has fished his last trotline on this side. His next opportunity will be on the River of Life on the other side of the Pearly Gates. His earthly journey ended August 5, 2020 at home in Bristol surrounded by his loving family and attended by caregiver Taylor Reddish. He was born August 4, 1953, as the seventh of eight children to Louise Hilton Harris and John L. Harris, Sr. In addition to his mama and daddy, he is preceded in this transition by a brother John Harris and wife Peggy, niece, Ginger Harris and grandniece Bristol Harris.
He is survived by brothers, Donnie Harris and Linda of Waycross, Ronnie Harris and Gayle of Umatilla, Fl., Greg Harris and wife Trisha of Bristol, Doug Harris and wife Betsy of Baxley, sisters, Judy and husband Mickey Morris of Odum and Sheryl and husband Jeff Ellis of Jesup. He is also survived by nineteen nieces and nephews, thirty-six grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as a host of cousins, other family members, friends and neighbors. He attended and was a member of Piney Grove FWB Church in L.A. (lower Appling) where he served his Savior as Young Adult SS Class teacher, member and chairman of the ushers as well as chairman of the trustees.
An avid sportsman, craftsman and firearms enthusiast, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping as well as nature in general. While attending Appling County HS, Rusty was nicknamed ‘mgr’, pronounced ‘magurrr’, because his football jacket had it embroidered on it as he was the team manager. As a loyal football fan of the Appling County Pirates and University of Georgia Bulldogs (which he attended for a time), he especially enjoyed listening to Larry Munson and Jimmy Hardin on the radio. Growing up and living with a large family on the family farm taught him the value and rewards of hard work. He had returned to the homestead following retirement as statewide construction manager from Georgia Correctional Industries.
Graveside services were held at Piney Grove FWB Church on Saturday August 8th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Pallbearers were Stan Harris, Randall Harris, Steve Harris, Aaron Harris, Matthew Harris, and Rufus Harris.
Alternate pallbearers were Ricky Harris, Andy Harris, J.P. Morris, Justin Harris, Michael Harris, and Trey Crummey.
Honorary Pallbearers were nieces, nephews, and the adult SS Class of Piney Grove FWB Church.
Musical selections were rendered by Lynne Thornton, Misty Harris & Walt Deal.
Special thanks to caregivers, Taylor Reddish and Patricia Lamb of Georgia Hospice Care, and Community Health Services Staff.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Piney Grove FWB van fund at 2088 Metts-Overstreet Rd. Bristol, Ga. 31518 or Ancient Way Farm Ministry at 799 Mayo Rd. Ellerslie, Georgia 31807.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
“RUSTY” ROBERT RUSSELL HARRIS
