Larry Clinton Giles, 48, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.
Mr. Giles was born June 20, 1972 in Moultrie, and he was a member of Waynesville Church of God, where he served in Security and Men’s Ministries. He loved to play golf and enjoyed coaching and mentoring his children in their interests in sports and was very active in travel and recreation baseball & softball. Mr. Giles was an On Premise Business Development Manager for Coca-Cola Bottling Company United.
Survivors include his wife, Brandi Crosby Giles of Brunswick; three children, John Garrett Giles, Alyssa Paige Giles and Carson Paige Giles all of Brunswick; parents, Larry & Diane Giles of Brunswick; sister, Lorin Giles of Screven; mother-in-law, Patricia Scarborough of Baxley; father-in-law, Carlos Crosby of Baxley; sisters-in-law, Cheri (Ron) Medders, of Pembroke, Carlyn Gardner and Nanci (Daniel) Rentz both of Baxley, and Caitlin Crosby of Centerville, Indiana; brother-in-law, Monroe (Amanda) Crosby of Baxley; nephews, Lucas Giles, Noah Gardner, and Drew Rentz; and nieces Emma Hughes, Jane Rentz, and Emily Rentz.
A private family funeral service was held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Asbury Church with the Rev. Bobby Tatum, Rev. Mark Griffis, & Rev. Bill Gardner officiating.
A public graveside service followed in the church cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Lance McLain, Shane McLain, Bill Maness, Lance Middleton, Buddy Wolff and Mike Shaw.
Musical selections were rendered by Becky Stokes, Lauren Rowell, Penny Dupree, Rev. Bill Gardner & Emma Carter.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
LARRY CLINTON GILES
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)