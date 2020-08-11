Mrs. Brenda Diane Dunlap, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many, was born June 27, 1961 to the late Arthur and Verdell Williams in Baxley. She met the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, Glenn Dunlap, and they were blessed to have shared 41 years of blissful marriage.
She was educated in the Appling County School System and attended Appling County Comprehensive High School. She was employed by Walmart for over 14 years and later retired so she could fully engulf herself with enjoying life and her prized possessions, her grandbabies. She took much joy in baking cookies, muffins and anything her mind could think of with them, as well as taking them out on bike rides. She often voiced how good God is and how blessed she was to be able to be retired and just live life to the fullest.
Brenda had an incredible love for God and faithfully served Him with her whole heart. To many, she was a Good Samaritan, who would often do for others in need without boasting or bragging. She was very humble and compassionate, often ministering to others through prayer, bible study, words of encouragement, or counseling. She would simply make herself available to assist anyone of whom she would say, “God laid this person on my heart and I had to help them”. She also served as the Chief Financial Officer for the Domino Effect Outreach whose motto is the epitome of her character: “We Give Because We Have and We Have Because We Give.” She was a true woman of God who always found the good in everything, and when all else failed, she would simply say, “Just tell the Lord ‘Thank ya’…It’s already done!”
Brenda departed this life and entered into eternal rest on July 31, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Verdell Williams.
Brenda leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband and best friend, Glenn Dunlap of Baxley, three children, Virginia (Karl) Rogers of Hinesville, Glenn (Serena) Dunlap and Miya Dunlap, both of Baxley, seven grandchildren, Joshua and Jocelyn Norman of Hinesville, Landon, London, and Kaden Dunlap of Baxley, Tyler Rogers of Macon, and Adrian Caldwell of Fort Sill, TX, four sisters, Darlene (Willie) Heller and Vernell Williams, both of Baxley, Angela Williams Nwaomu (Uche) of Nashville, TN and Grace Williams of Atlanta, eight brothers, Kenneth Williams, Carl Williams, Jefthor (Joan) Williams, Pastor Norris (Gail) Williams, Terry (Diane) Williams, and Stanford (Nikki) Williams, all of /Baxley, Cliston Williams and Melvin (Gale) Williams, both of Lawrenceville, four godchildren, Jefthor Williams III, Natoria Williams, Jasmine Williams and Jevon Williams, all of Baxley, her best friend and “Sissy”, Melanie (Curtis) Vaughn of Jesup, special cousin/prayer partner, Janet (Joel) Smith Bray of Vero Beach, FL, and last, but not least, her beloved pet, Miss Sophie. Precious memories of Brenda will also be cherished by her host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services were held at Old Field Memorial Gardens on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Pastor Michael Fredrick officiating.
Active pallbearers were Jermaine Stewart, Stanford Williams, Enos Bell, Charles Paulk, Melvin Williams and Robert Richburg.
Musical selections were rendered by Mighty Clouds of Joy and Debra Snipes and the Angels.
Professional services were entrusted to C. M. Brown Funeral Home.
