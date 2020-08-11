Henry “Alvin” Crosby, 64, of Baxley, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Mr. Crosby was born November 16, 1955 in Bacon County to the late Henry Jackrel “Jack” Crosby and the late Lillian “Alva” Dills Crosby. He was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church and worked as a Telephone Construction Contractor. Mr. Crosby was an amazing husband, dad, brother, son and friend and a softball champion. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melonie Crosby and grandparents, Jerry & Cleoda Dills and John Henry “Son Boy” & Minnie Lee Shipes Crosby.
Survivors include his wife, Robin Crosby of Baxley; son & daughter-in-law, Mikel & Jennifer Crosby of Baxley; sister & brother-in-law, Mary Ann & Joe Scott of Baxley; brother & sister-in-law, Raymond & Kathy Crosby of Baxley; a special uncle, Milton Dills of Baxley.
A graveside service was held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Turner officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Brian Crosby, Bryse Crosby, Kole Walker, Wayne Crosby, Alex Scott and Kevin Harper.
Honorary Pallbearers were Southern Care Hospice, members of Hopewell United Methodist Church and Windstream Communications Techs.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
