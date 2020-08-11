Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Martha Ann Brown, 85, who passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her residence. She was a native of Coffee County living most of her life in Lumber City. Mrs. Brown was a homemaker and attended Lumber City Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Max Brown.
Surviving is a daughter, Jackie and Roscoe Hutcheson; grandson, Michael and Leigh Ann Hutcheson; great grandchildren, Matthew, Darren, Lily and Anna Hutcheson.
Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from the Riverside Cemetery in Lumber City with the Reverend Keith Yawn and the Reverend Billy Yawn officiating.
Entombment followed.
Family served as pallbearers.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Martha Ann Brown.
