Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Mary Beasley Beckworth, age 96, who passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Bacon County Hospital. Mrs. Mary was a native of Appling County living in Jacksonville, Florida for forty-two years and returning to Appling County in 1990. She was a retired telephone operator with AT&T.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Beckworth and a son, Randy Beckworth.
Surviving are her son, Swin and wife Michelle Beckworth; granddaughter, Amanda E. and husband Mike Longero; great- granddaughters, Madison Morris and Keeley Herndon and many extended family members also survive.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Beckworth- Swinson Cemetery with the Reverend Rick Brown officiating.
Mrs. Beckworth’s family will serve as pallbearers.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mary Beasley Beckworth.
MARY BEASLEY BECKWORTH
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)