Heroes and heroines from the Pavilion’s C Hall

By Mary Ann Ellis with Malanda Carter Johnson
The following narrative involves primarily C Hall—the COVID Hall and all the heroes and heroines who worked there during the worst of the Coronavirus outbreak. Names have been withheld for privacy reasons. Much of the writing is directly from Malanda Johnson, a nurse manager at the Pavilion, who lived this event. It all started back in March 2020 when two residents spiked a fever. They both tested positive for the virus, and even though the staff isolated them immediately, it was too late to stop the outbreak. The nurses and CNAs on C Hall had been taking care of them and the other patients before they had any inkling of COVID’s insidious presence. The virus came and spread like flood waters throughout the hall. It was out and moving before anyone knew.
“We saw New York on TV, and I felt a strange connection to being needed and a pull to help,” Malanda said. “I remember words that have stuck in my mind ever since: ‘New York will come to you,’ And it did on a Baxley scale. We never dreamed how this virus would devastate our Pavilion. Families terrified of the virus took residents home. The dining room and activities closed. The hallways became bare as residents stayed in their rooms. Then came the most dreaded words: ‘We have a positive case in the Pavilion.’ Our nightmare had begun. The staff suddenly felt defeated after working tirelessly to restrict visitors, screen our staff, increase our infectious disease...
