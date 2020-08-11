Traffic stop leads to heroin seizure

On Friday, July 31, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Baxley Police Department, conducted traffic stops and a search yielding a record seizure of heroin in Appling County.
The sheriff’s office completed this phase of their investigation with four arrests and the seizure of over five ounces of heroin, over six ounces of crack and powder cocaine, multiple pills, scales, packaging materials and $2,906.00 in US Currency. The following arrest were made...
