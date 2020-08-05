Mrs. Ione Stone, 95, of Graham, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Lumber City Nursing Home.
Mrs. Stone was born January 10, 1925 in Coffee County to the late Henry Roberts and the late Mattie Sears Roberts.
She was formerly retired from Amercord and was a member of Graham United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Stone and brothers, Donald Roberts, Earl Roberts, Gordon Roberts, Austin Roberts and Buford Roberts.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Larry Rush of Baxley, her son and daughter-in-law, Darnell and Mary Stone of Hazlehurst, sister, Marilyn Hand of Douglas, sister-in-law, Shelba Stone of Augusta, six grandchildren, Chris and Terri Rush, Ken and Erin Rush, Stan and Stephanie Rush, Chad and Kristy Stone, Shelly and Chris Roppe and Candace and Eric King; thirteen great-grandchildren, Ross Rush, Ryan Rush, Allie Rush, Demi Rush, Fisher Rush, Finn Rush, Emmaline Rush, Kace Rush, Sydney Kate Roppe, Ellie Grace Stone, Mollie Martin Stone, Brody Stone, and Ava King; several nieces and nephews also survived.
A private family graveside service was held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Graham United Methodist Church Cemetery with her son, Darnell Stone, giving the Eulogy.
To sign the online registry, please visit wainrightparlor.com
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
