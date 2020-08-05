Mrs. Ellen Lawanda Carter O’Steen, 81 of Blackshear, passed away Sunday morning, August 2, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health.
Born in Baxley on July 11, 1939, she had lived in Steinhatchee, FL for several years prior to moving to Pierce County five years ago. Mrs. O’Steen had worked for the Appling County Board of Education as a secretary at their area schools for many years and retired from Wesley International Corporation where she had been the secretary/bookkeeper. She enjoyed playing BINGO, dancing, and going to garage sales but her true love was for fishing. She and her husband, Ronald, spent many an hour fishing off the coast of Florida as well as other favorite fishing spots. Mrs. O’Steen was of the Baptist faith and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was a daughter of the late Ellis & Lolitta Lewis Carter. She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Patricia O’Steen; both of her sisters, Denise Summerall and Wilma Sapp; and three brothers, Bertise Lee Carter, Wallace Carter, and Ray Carter.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Ronald O’Steen of Blackshear; her daughter and son-in-law, Deidra & Steve Carter of Nashville; five sons and four daughters-in-law, Randy & Teresa “Bug” Herndon of Surrency, Kelly & Amber Herndon of Loganville, Wade O’Steen of Crawfordville, FL, Chris & Christina O’Steen of Jacksonville, Fl, and Kevin & Alisa O’Steen of Patterson; a brother, Ronald Carter of Baxley; a sister-in-law, Linda Carter of Baxley; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren with one on the way; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral services for Mrs. O’Steen were held Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, at 11:00 o’clock from the Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church.
Interment was in the Shiloh Cemetery.
The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing and the use of face masks was strongly encouraged.
Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.
