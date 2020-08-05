Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Annette Orvin Osborne, 89, who passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her residence.
Ms. Osborne was born January 20, 1931 in Appling County to the late Wade Horace Orvin and Carrie Lee Branch Orvin. She was a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church where she served as the Sonshine Fund Treasurer for many years. Mrs. Osborne was a circulation clerk for all public-school libraries in Baxley; she retired after twenty years of being the circulation clerk and branch manager of Appling County Public Library.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert W. Osborne, her parents, Wade H. and Carrie Branch Orvin, three sisters, Jeanette Bowman, Wynell Bush, Marilyn Trogdon, and three brothers, R.L Orvin, D.C. Orvin, and Mickey Orvin.
She is survived by her son; Ingo R. Osborne of Baxley, two daughters; Suzanne K. (Jeff) Herrington and Julie A. Osborne, both of Baxley, three sisters; Dorothy O’Steen of Blackshear, Carrie Lee Bryant of Tallahassee, Fl, and Jackie Hayes of Brantley County, three brothers; J.W. (Patricia) Orvin, H.B. (Janet) Orvin, Danny (Brenda) Orvin, all of Baxley; four sisters-in-law, Kathryn Osborne (George) Springer, Billie Jean Orvin and Barbara Orvin, all of Baxley and Grace Robertson of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; one brother-in-law, Bob (Latrell) Trogdon of Alma; two grandchildren, Kyler R. Herrington of Augusta and Morgan (Matthew) Graham of Bishop. Many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, as well as great-great nieces and nephews
A private family funeral service was held Saturday, August 1, 2020 with the Reverend Michael McClintock, Reverend Joey Andrews, Scotty Orvin and Justin Orvin officiating.
Interment followed in the Bethel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Kyler R. Herrington, Matthew M. Graham, Stacey Orvin, Tim Hipps, Charlie Warnock, and James Bowman.
Honorary Pallbearers were all friends in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Gideons International at gideons.org, Comfort Care
Hospice of Baxley, 88 Heritage Street Baxley, GA 31513, Friends of the Library: Appling County Public Library or your favorite charity.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Ms. Annette Orvin Osborne.
ANNETTE ORVIN OSBORNE
