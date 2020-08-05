James Deurell Lightsey, 86, of Odum passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Lightsey was born November 16, 1933 in Appling County to the late George Lightsey and the late Minnie Thornton Lightsey. He attended Carter’s Chapel in Scuffletown and was a farmer.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lightsey was preceded in death by his wife, Shirlene Herndon Lightsey, son, Steven Darrell Lightsey, sisters, Evelyn Lightsey and Thelma Tyre and a brother, Delvis Lightsey.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy & Dan Palmer of Screven and Vickie & Harold Carter of Baxley, a son & daughter-in-law, James & Stephanie Lightsey of Odum. Eleven grandchildrens, Jason (Kelly) Griffis, Allen (Sandy) Griffis, Shawn Griffis, Justin (Brandy) Griffis, Lindsey (Jason) Griffin, Victoria (Nicolas) Aspinwall, Amazania Carter, Savannah Carter, Jamie Lightsey, Jeremiah Lightsey and Jonathon Lightsey; and 10 great grandchildren also survive.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church with the Rev. Ronnie Rentz and Rev. Roy King officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Terry Kicklighter, Mark Thornton, Johnny Lightsey, Steve Harris, Elijah Carter and Frank Lightsey.
Musical selections were rendered by Alisha Boatright and Tim Hickox.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
