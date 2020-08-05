Bobbie Jean Freeman Laffitte was born to the late Mr. George Freeman and Janie Lee Phillips in Rochelle, Georgia on Monday, December 27, 1948. She entered her eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home in Baxley, Georgia surrounded by her family.
She enjoyed reading, cooking and creating her own recipes. But most importantly she spent her time loving her family and creating wonderful memories.
Bobbie Jean was preceded in death by her loving and caring companion of over 35 years, Mr. John Steve Barron; three children: Franklin, Russell and Keith; two sisters; Mary and Calryn; four brothers: Eugene, Franklin, Thomas and George.
Fond memories of Bobbie Jean will be cherished by her daughters, Carolyn (Kenny) Jones, Darlene James, Shawanna James, Sonraya Shaw and Tangle Williams, sons, Kenneth (Valarie) James, Johnny (Karla) James and Lewis Barron, a loving brother, Willie Freeman, special grandson whom she raised from birth, Christopher James; daughter -in-law: Mary Murphy James. She also leaves to cherish her memory her dearly beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, other family members and sorrowing friends.
Memorial services were held at 416 Peachtree Street on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Professional services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
BOBBIE JEAN FREEMAN LAFFITTE
