Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Carl Ernest Crosby, 90, who passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Mr. Crosby was a native of Appling County and a United States Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean War. He earned his Associate Degree from Spartanburg Junior College and was a retired security guard with Life University. Mr. Crosby was a member of the Crosby Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Michelle Marchadour Crosby and Margaret Tillery Crosby; parents, Julius E. and Birtelle Kennedy Crosby; sister, Wynelle C. Peacock.
Surviving are his children, James Crosby “Brenda”, Mark Crosby “Cathy” and Chris Eubanks “Rich Nonna”; stepdaughter, Teresa Wilson; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Helen Strickland Ritch; brother, James Dolvin Crosby and several nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral service was held Sunday, August 2, 2020 with the Reverend Bobby Gale officiating with a eulogy by John Crosby.
Interment followed in the Crosby Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Dwane Wilson, John Crosby, Justin Acevedo, Jack Strickland, Mikie Taylor and Mitchell Steidham.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Carl Ernest Crosby.
