Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Mrs. Avinell Tyre Cason, 101, who passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home in Baxley. Mrs. Cason was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a homemaker. She attended Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Monroe Cason and parents, Cecil and Bessie James Tyre.
Surviving are her daughters; Darcel Adamson of Athens and Nona and Dennis Altman of Baxley; two granddaughters, Angela Altman of Baxley and Heather Malcom of Athens and one great grandson, Cason Clay Malcom of Athens.
A private graveside funeral service was held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Omega Cemetery with the Reverend Rick Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church, in the care of Geneva Lightsey, 2088 Metts Overstreet Rd. Bristol, Ga 31518.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Avinell Tyre Cason.
AVINELL TYRE CASON
