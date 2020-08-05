CAROLYN ELIZABETH WRIGHT BELL

For God so loved the world that he gave among his abundant gifts was the gift of a beautiful baby girl born on October 1, 1940 to the parents of Earnest and Willie Mae Warrick-Wright. This child they named Carolyn Elizabeth Wright.
Carolyn was educated at Baxley Training School. She worked at BC Moore & Sons for over 20 years and retired. She joined Rachel Missionary Baptist Church after marriage. She remained a member until death. She was called home on July 30, 2020. She was joined in holy matrimony to Mr. Milton Bell on August 3, 1957. They were married for sixty-two years.
She is preceded in death by her parents Earnest and Willie Mae Warrick-Wright, Father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Mona Bell, two grandsons, John Stewart Bell, Danny Orlando Freeman, brother, William Wright, brothers-in-law, Johnny Jenkins, Sr., Warnell Bell, William Austin, and O.B. Moore.
She leaves to morn her passing her beloved husband of 62 years, Milton Bell, four daughters, Maxine (Johnnie) Smith of Covington, Cynthia (Gary Smith) Bell, Baxley, Kimberly (Danny) Freeman, Newman, Tawana Bell, Jacksonville, Florida, four sons, Ennis (Melissa) Bell, Baxley, Adam (Brenda) Bell, Baxley, Reggie (Veranda) Bell, Douglas, Mitchell (Becky) Bell, Cartersville, one son she raised Christopher Bell, Baxley, three godsons, Kenneth Peoples, Dothan, Alabama, Leonard (Fredia) Perry, Stockbridge, Timothy (Keisha) Jackson, Baxley, special friends, Rhoda Sharp, Jacksonville, Florida, Teresa Robinson, Orlando, Florida, special cousin, Deliah (Cookie) Kohn, Jacksonville, Florida, three sisters, Earnestine Jenkins, Baxley, Margaret (James Lamar) Wilcox, Surrency, Willie Mae (James Lerico) Wilcox, Surrency, one brother, Lonnie (Catherine) Wright, Baxley, sister-in-laws, Dorothy Wright, Baxley, Elzena Moore, Baxley, Sveta Austin, Baxley, Darcile Cray-Bell, Baxley, two aunts, Gladys Brantley, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Mary Johnson, Springfield, Massachusetts. She leaves 27 grandkids and 36 great-grandkids along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She enjoyed cooking, flowers, and sharing her words of wisdom. But she was best known for her light skin chicken and her desserts. She enjoyed spending time with family. She was always willing to help anyone in need.
Funeral services were held at Rachel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with the Rev. Kendall Brennamon presiding.
The repast followed immediately after the service at 2009 Doc McTier Road NE.
Active pallbearers were Leonard Perry, Kenny Peoples, Timothy Jackson, Johnny Jenkins, Chris Wright and James Surrency.
Honorary pallbearers were GHC Hospice.
Professional services were entrusted to C. M. Brown Funeral Home.
