Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Mr. James David Adams, 48, who passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Adams was a native of Jeff Davis County living in Appling County for the past 24 years, a United States Army veteran, and a great guitar player.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joann Bryant Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie Adams of Baxley; his father, James H. Adams of Jeff Davis County; sister, Lisa and Tim Reagin of Jeff Davis County; two stepchildren, John Kevin Crummey of Charleston, SC and Cheryl Dawn Woods of Summerville, SC; two step grandsons, Christopher Dawson Woods of Jesup and Joshua Tyler Crummey of Baxley; mother in law, Virginia I. Harper of Baxley; nephew, Rudy and Anna Pritchett of Hazlehurst.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. James David Adams.
JAMES DAVID ADAMS
