Class of 2020 celebrates

The ACHS Class of 2020 finally got the opportunity to celebrate all it’s hard work on Friday night. This year’s graduation service was unconventional to say the least. The event was sponsored by parents of the graduates and was held in the parking lot at Woody Folsom Automotive. The majority of the class showed up to participate in the festivities along with family and friends. Shown above are scenes from the event. The top photo shows the sun setting in the background and the bottom shows gradautes tossing their caps in the air in celebration. Congratulations to the Class of 2020.