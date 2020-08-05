By Mary Ann Ellis
According to federal court records, on July 26, 2017, 42-year-old Kelsey Rayner died in Appling County’s Segregation Jail Cell #4 at 9:57 p.m. Also according to the records, he had been arrested ten days earlier for theft and operating a business without a license. He was selling fruit out of the back of his truck. He was released on bond, but after the bond company “reclaimed” his bond for the misdemeanors but not the felonies, he was returned to the jail. The family says that he’d even asked a judge to release him to seek medical care because of his severe pain. The judge refused and Rayner went back to jail, where he died two days later.
The Rayner family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit in 2019 against the Appling County Sheriff’s Department and the medical group that serves prisoners, both of which have denied any allegation of wrongdoing. The family claims that...
Rayner family sues, claims wrongful death
