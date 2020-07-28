Class of 2020, you have endured much to get to this moment. It has been an interesting year to say the least, right? COVID-19 has disrupted our world tremendously and not for the better. My heart is troubled that you did not get the opportunity to partake in all the senior moments and experiences you deserved to get to experience.
This year’s graduation festivities will come to an end Friday night with a parent-sponsored graduation ceremony. The ceremony will be held at 8:00 p.m. at Woody Folsom Automotive.
For what it’s worth, you are indeed a special class. You have persevered and stood strong. You have faced a global event that past alumni never faced and I have witnessed your ...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Congrats Class of 2020, finally!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)