The notorious and glorious Class of 2020

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, Appling County High School officially acquired yet another set of alumni—the celebrated and glorious Class of 2020. Caps and gowns were delivered and worn proudly about town and for various photos but not traditionally throughout the halls of ACHS. Many collected medals to enhance their stoles but not on the usual Honors Night in the auditorium. These graduates are a proud group, as well they should be. So are parents, grandparents, siblings, and friends. And teachers—let us not forget them. Teachers invest so much time into students, both the eager and the reluctant ones. Pride buds as graduation approaches and then bursts into full bloom as those red and black lines march to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance,” but not into the stadium as usual this year. This time they marched across the stage in the auditorium, and people watched on Facebook. The teachers’ jobs are done at this point. This group is ready to face the world, to endure and overcome whatever life holds for its members.
Though I’ve not had the privilege of teaching many of this year’s seniors, I’ve become close to the ones I have taught. I’ve seen their triumphs and their struggles, as I struggled myself ...
