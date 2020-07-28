To better understand the point of this week’s opinion, let’s first look at the dictionary.com definition of the pertinent terms, change and growth. “Change” is to make the form, nature, content, future course, etc., of (something) different from what it is or from what it would be if left alone: to transform or convert. “Change” is identified as: completed development; development from a simpler to a more complex stage.
There has, most recently, been a considerable amount of attention called to various aspects of our social order stemming from as far back as a period preceding the foundation of this country. Everything from the unfortunate institution of slavery, to the treacherous “Jim Crow” era, and injustices beyond, has been called into question.
A number of laws, practices, and even establishments have come to be challenged with other long-standing regulatory guidelines, now, being scrutinized as well. Throughout the United States, extremists at both ends of the spectrum have set upon the task of; in some cases resulting with physical altercations and involvement of the...
Change vs. growth
