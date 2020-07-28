Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Mrs. Janet Wilda Whaley Youngblood, 56, who passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Candler Hospital in Savannah. Mrs. Youngblood was a native of Appling County and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bunk Willard and Jannie Louise Whaley.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Youngblood; daughter, Natasha Byrd; four grandchildren, Nitrevious Youngblood, Jordan Youngblood, Natalia Byrd and Jamari Byrd; nine brothers and sisters, Latricia Brown, Dennis and Patty Foskey, Ronnie and Joy McClain, Randi Sue Gardner, Richard Gardner, Brenda and Danny Miller, Shelly Gibbs, Jannie and Carroll Hand and Allen Whaley.
A graveside funeral service was held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Friendship Congregational Christian Church Cemetery with the Reverend Dennis Bryant officiating.
The family requested all attendees please adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Active Pallbearers were Brent Nazworth, Carroll Hand, Wayne Mullis, Dylan Nazworth, Casey Mullis and Daniel Miller.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Janet Wilda Whaley Youngblood.
JANET WILDA WHALEY YOUNGBLOOD
