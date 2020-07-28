Vernon Thomas Williams, 96, of Graham, died Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Pavilion.
Mr. Williams was born April 26, 1924 in Appling County to the late Benjamin Gordon Williams and the late Addie Crosby Williams. He was a member of Graham United Methodist Church and was a farmer.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Bullard Williams, three brothers and six sisters.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Waunell and Billy Brewer of Graham and Jean and Ed Stetzer of Fernandina, FL; A son and daughter-in-law, Carroll and Rita Williams of Baxley; sister, Glenda Hooks of Jacksonville, FL. Four grandchildren, Chip (Amy) Williams, Rena (David) Williamson, John Falls and Jason Law; and five great grandchildren, Tripp Hardee, Tyler Hardee, Anna Logan Yeargan, Carter Williams and Tristan Ashley also survive.
A graveside service was held Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Graham United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Graham United Methodist Church c/o Rita Williams 253 Williams Drive, Baxley, Ga. 31513
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
