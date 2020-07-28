Bonnell Marie Wooten Rogers was born to the late Richard and Ida Wooten in Appling County on May 20, 1935. She entered her eternal rest on July 16, 2020. She obtained her education at Old Smith School in Appling County.
In her early years, Bonnell became a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She was one of the lead choir vocalists and served as the Sunday School Secretary for many years. She remained a very faithful member until her passing.
Bonnell loved to go fishing, praise God, plant flowers, spend time with family, go riding and of course sing. She was well known in Baxley and in surrounding counties for her heart-filled, soul stirring voice. She was also a member of the Noon Day Pray Team with her sisters, Nettie and Ruby Lee. She had one of the sweetest souls and a beautiful smile every time you came in her presence.
Bonnell was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ida Henry Wooten, son, Richard “Big Luke” Rogers, daughter-in-law, Maudell Byrd Rogers, granddaughter, Aubrey Rogers, four brothers, Reverend Levie Wooten, Gilbert Wooten, Rufus “Scoby” Wooten and Sampson “Samp” Wooten, and sister-in-law, Beatrice Wooten.
Fond memories of Bonnell will be cherished by her two sons, Tommy (Claretha) Rogers and Willie Rogers of Baxley, one daughter, Ida Rogers of Baxley, two sisters, Minister Nettie Mae Smith and Ruby Lee Rooks, both of Baxley, one sister-in-law, Alretta Wooten of Baxley, eight grandchildren, Greg (Charlotte) Reynolds of Baxley, Margo (Tafarie) Taylor of Lawrenceville, Tim (Gia) Miller of Jonesboro, Tommy (Audra) Rogers of Baxley, Bernice “Prissy” Rogers of Fayetteville, Karen “LaDonna” Rogers of Brunswick, Kasey Rogers and Wendy Rogers both of Baxley, two special nieces, Jackie “Name Sake Name Sake” Burkett of Surrency and Shirley Robinson of Baxley and special friend Sarah McCall. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services were held at Old Field Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Pastor James Hayes officiating.
Honorary pallbearers were Noon Day Prayer Band and Angels of Care.
Musical selections were rendered by Ms. Brianna Hayes.
Professional Services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
