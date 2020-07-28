Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Earl Gribble, 73, who passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Bacon County Hospital. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a truck driver for over fifty-five years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Evelyn Gribble, son, Earl “Buck” Gribble, great granddaughter, Aubree Allen, close as a brother, Roger Dale Carter, loved like a daughter, Sheryl Lawrence, and fur baby, Hollie Grace Gribble.
Survivors are his wife, Marilyn Grace Gribble, sons, Rowdy (Patty) Gribble, Paul (Barbara) Gribble, Nathan (Jean Ann) Quinn, Chuck (Ashley) Quinn, Dakota (Sarah) Gribble, close as a son, Tommy (Debra) Lawrence, daughters, Sharon (Mitch) Burkdoll and Tish (Curt) Sauls, sister-in-law, Saralyn (David) Stapleton, brother-in-law, Kelly (Brenda) Grace, nieces, Beth (Chris) Davis, Candice (Michael) Purvis and Whitney Grace, nephew, Justin Grace, cousins, Clayton (Ruby) Murphy, Jeanett Dubberly, Bertie Giddens and Sherry Weathers, close as brothers, Lamar Simmons, J.W. Murray and Robert Spell, nineteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, his fur babies he loved so much, Honda and Sweetie Gribble.
Graveside funeral services were held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Omega Cemetery with the Reverend Chris Nail, Sister Virginia Herrington and Reverend Mathew Quinn presiding.
Active pallbearers were Tommy Lawrence, Shawn Smith, Shane Smith, Glynn Pearce, Robert “RT” Todd, Jessie Murray, J.W. Murray and Scott Cooper.
Honorary pallbearers were all in attendance,
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Earl Gribble.
