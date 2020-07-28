Cloyd Ivan Griffey, Jr., 80, of Bristol, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Serenity Hospice in Dublin.
Mr. Griffey was born April 30, 1940 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Cloyd Ivan Griffey, Sr. and the late Ruby Brown Griffey. He was a self-employed will driller and tester and was a member of the National Well Drillers Association.
Survivors include his wife, Eleanor Griffey of Bristol; sons David Griffey of Wrightsville, Craig Griffey and Gary Griffey both of Fort Myers, Florida; stepchildren, Paul Herrington of Lantana, Florida and Annette Bounight of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; sisters Marion Durrance of Florida and Penny Cunningham of Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
CLOYD IVAN GRIFFEY, JR.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)