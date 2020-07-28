Wilma Yawn Fletcher, of Monticello, passed away on July 17, 2020 after a long fight with Alzheimer’s and dementia. She was surrounded by her daughter and family throughout the day and night.
Wilma was born on September 12, 1940 in Baxley, and was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Fletcher, her brother Tommy Yawn, and her sister Joyce Davis. Her husband, Robert, retired from the Air Force in 1979 and they moved their family to Clearwater, Florida, where they were long time members of Crossroads Baptist church, previously Curlew Baptist Church, where Wilma was the church secretary.
In 2015, they relocated to Monticello, so their daughter could help care for her mother. Wilma became a resident at the Retreat Nursing Home in Monticello in January of 2016. Until her diagnosis, Wilma was the thread holding everything and everyone together. Mr. and Mrs. Fletcher opened their home to youth group outings throughout the years for the children to come swim and play. Mrs. Fletcher loved having kids around to dote on. She especially loved taking care of her grandchildren. Wilma was born to be a grandmother. She had the sweetest nature, even up to her last breath.
Wilma loved God and served Him faithfully. Her faith shone through in her love and service of others. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Jacobs (Bobby) of Monticello, son Rob Fletcher of Florida, former daughter-in-law, Stephanie Fletcher of Florida, granddaughters Amber Fletcher and Emma Jacobs, and grandsons Tanner Fletcher, Avery Jacobs, and Gavin Jacobs. She is also survived by her brother Dave Yawn (Nellie) of Baxley.
Due to the Pandemic, the family will hold a service at a later time, and they will bury her cremated remains next to her husband in Florida.
WILMA YAWN FLETCHER
