Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Blanton Carlton “Carley” Cranford, Jr., 85, who passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence under the care of Hospice of South Georgia. Mr. Cranford was a lifelong resident of Appling County, a retired farmer and a member and former Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Baxley where he was a member of the Fisherman Sunday School Class and the Joy Group. Mr. Cranford was an active member of the Appling County community and the Young Farmers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lewis Cranford; parents, Blanton Cortez Sr. and Eunice Taylor Cranford; sisters, Evelyn Whidby, Willie Mae McCall, Eloise Cranford and Velda Lewis; daughter-in-law, Pamela McCall Cranford and grandson, Tucker Lanier.
Surviving are four children, Glynn Cranford and Lori Wright , Janet and Mike Brown, Rhonda and Chris Hurst and Denise Rentz; grandchildren, Jason and Casey Hurst, Garrett and Jena Cranford, Stephen and Danielle Brown, Ben Hurst (Leslie Giles), Katie and Dusty Mullis, Sam Rentz and Cydney Rentz; great grandchildren, Dylan Hurst, Connor Brown, Cason Cranford, Hannah Kate Brown, Atticus Carrasco and Atles Carrasco.
A private family graveside service was held Sunday at Miles Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Tommy Jordan officiating.
Mr. Cranford’s grandchildren served as active pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd. Jesup GA 31545.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Blanton Carlton “Carley” Cranford, Jr.
