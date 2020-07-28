Alvin Larry Blanton, 74, of Alma passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida after a short illness. He was born in Bacon County on August 29, 1945 to the late Alvin Blanton and Ruth Fennell Blanton. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Nichols and a great-granddaughter, Andalynn Tinsley.
He served in the US Air Force and was a member of the American Legion.
Survivors include three daughters, Julia Knapp of Coronado, CA., Anita Ferrell and husband Richard, of Ft. Walton Beach, FL. and Katrina Brown and husband, Ron of Tallahassee, FL., sister, Maureen White of Alma, stepbrother, Johnny Dykes and wife Debbie of Lake City, FL., 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Monday, July 27, at 10:00 a.m. at Corinth Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Parnell Aldridge officiating.
Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
ALVIN LARRY BLANTON
