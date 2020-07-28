Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral service of Mr. Richard Beckworth, 73, who passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. Mr. Beckworth was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a Vietnam War Veteran serving as a medic in the United States Army; the retired owner and operator of Beckworth Sawmill and a member of Philippi Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Allie Mae Taylor Beckworth; five brothers and one sister.
Surviving are his wife of forty-nine years, Eunie “Lucy” Beckworth, daughters, Jeanna and husband Mickey Floyd and Melisha and husband, Howard Scott; grandchildren, Trevor Floyd, Macy Scott and Landon Scott; sisters, Carolyn Lynn, Ester Underwood and Merle Brewer.
A private funeral service was held Thursday, July 23, 2020 with the Reverend Bill Stone, Sister Agnes Sellers and Brother Randy Sellers officiating.
Interment followed at 3:00 p.m. in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Dennis Googe, Danny Ferrell, Toby Tanner, Elvie Stone, Jeff Herrington and Justin Carter.
Honorary Pallbearers were the members of Philippi Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Philippi Baptist Church, 2437 County Farm Rd. Baxley, GA 31513.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Richard Beckworth.
RICHARD BECKWORTH
