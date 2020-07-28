By Mary Ann Ellis
Mary Gail Tootle Carter grew up in Baxley, the only child of Lenton and Mary Tootle. She wasn’t spoiled, she said, but she had a wonderful family and childhood. Although an only child, she never lacked for playmates. Her family lived next door to her Uncle Colon (her dad’s brother) and Aunt Minnie Mae, who had two girls—Denese and Karen. The three played and played in the adjoining back yards. Gail also enjoyed the swimming pool, even though she doesn’t consider herself a very good swimmer now.
“Charlie Brooks taught me to swim,” Gail said, “but then he taught most of the kids in the town. I also remember Duchie, who taught swimming too. One of the real highlights of my life was piano. I started playing in church when I was twelve. Recently David Williams announced at First Baptist Church that I’d been playing there for 50 years. My son Jeremy said, ‘Mom, don’t you think it’s more than that?’ I told him to hush because 50 is...
Gail Carter saying goodby, teaching or hello, real retirement
