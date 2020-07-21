LEGAL NOTICES FOR 7-22-2020

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
All creditors of the estate of EMMA LEE K. STONE, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 29th day of June, 2020.
VONDA K. STONE executrix of the
LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF
EMMA LEE K. STONE, DECEASED
c/o E. PRESTON JOHNSON, JR.
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304
BAXLEY, GA 31515
7/8 7/15 7/22 & 7/29
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:ESTATE OF
SHIRLEY BERNICE CARTER,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-67
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Lee Carter has petitioned for Lee Carter to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Shirley Bernice Carter deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 24, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St
Baxley, Ga. 31513
912-367-8114
July 1, 8, 15 & 22
NOTICE OF POWER OF SALE CONTAINED IN DEED TO SECURE DEBT
AND SECURITY AGREEMENT
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt and Security Agreement from GREGORY D. BLACK, a resident of the State of Georgia (hereinafter referred to as “Borrower”) to RABO AGRIFINANCE, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (hereinafter referred to as “Lender”), dated September 21, 2017, and recorded in Book 545, Page 813, et seq., Appling County, Georgia Records (the “Security Deed”), the undersigned, as Attorney-in-Fact for Borrower, will sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, between the legal hours of sale before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday in August, 2020 (August 4, 2020) the following described property (the “Property”), to wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND lying and being in Land Lot No. 142 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 5.627 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described according to that certain plat of survey by Everett Tomberlin and Associates, certified by Everett Tomberlin, GRLS No. 2922, dated June 17, 2013, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 20, Page 97, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes.
Said Security Deed was given to secure an Operating Line of Credit Note dated February 9, 2015, in the original principal amount of ONE MILLION FOUR HUNDRED THOUSAND AND NO/100 DOLLARS ($1,400,000.00) (the “Promissory Note”), with interest thereon as provided in said Promissory Note until paid.
On account of defaults in the terms of the Promissory Note, the Security Deed and other loan documents, including Borrower’s failure to make installment payments as required by the terms of the Promissory Note as affected by that certain Forbearance Agreement between Borrower and Lender dated September x, 2017, Lender, the present holder of said Security Deed and Promissory Note, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of all obligations secured by said Security Deed, including interest to date of sale, to be due and payable immediately.
The debt remaining in default and unpaid, this sale will be for the purpose of satisfying the principal and interest due, amounts, if any, expended by Lender to protect its interest in the Property, and all expenses of this sale, including, without limitation, attorneys’ fees.
The Property will be sold subject to outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments, and superior easements, restrictions and rights-of-way and other superior matters of record, if any. The undersigned will execute a deed to the purchaser at the sale as provided in the aforesaid Security Deed.
To the best knowledge and belief of Lender, the equitable title to the Property is vested in Borrower, and the parties in possession of the Property are either the said equitable title holder or a tenant or tenants claiming under said equitable title holder.
RABO AGRIFINANCE, LLC, as Attorney-in-Fact for Gregory D. Black
Kimberly S. Justus, Esq.
Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
Attorneys at Law
271 17th Street, N.W.
Suite 2400
Atlanta, Georgia 30363-1017
(404) 879-2493
WBD (US) 48756903v2 2
7/8 7/15 7/22 & 7/29
NOTICE OF POWER OF SALE CONTAINED IN DEED TO SECURE DEBT
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from GREGORY D. BLACK, a resident of the State of Georgia (hereinafter referred to as “Borrower”) to RABO AGRIFINANCE, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (hereinafter referred to as “Lender”), dated September 21, 2017, and recorded in Book 545, Page 800, et seq., Appling County, Georgia Records (the “Security Deed”), the undersigned, as Attorney-in-Fact for Borrower, will sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, between the legal hours of sale before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday in August, 2020 (August 4, 2020) the following described property (the “Property”), to wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND lying and being in Land Lot No. 349 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 0.453 acre, more or less, being designated as TRACT “A” on the hereinbelow described plat, and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at a point located on the southwestern right of way of County Road 558 (50’ ROW), said point being the northeast corner of lands owned by Baxley Federal Savings Bank, thence along and with said right of way South 55°54’44” East 53.51 feet to a point; thence North 61°09’00” West 15.56 feet to a point; thence North 45°47’20” East 282.75 feet to the Point of Beginning.
For a more particular description reference is hereby made to that certain survey and plat thereof prepared by Denean W. Dixon, GRLS No. 1647, dated August 6, 2007, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 18, Page 517, and incorporated herein for all purposes.
This being a portion of the property conveyed to Jerry Johnson and Greg Black from Donnie G. Head by deed dated April 19, 2007, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 430, Page 188.
Said Security Deed was given to secure an Operating Line of Credit Note dated February 9, 2015, in the original principal amount of ONE MILLION FOUR HUNDRED THOUSAND AND NO/100 DOLLARS ($1,400,000.00) (the “Promissory Note”), with interest thereon as provided in said Promissory Note until paid.
On account of defaults in the terms of the Promissory Note, the Security Deed and other loan documents, including Borrower’s failure to make installment payments as required by the terms of the Promissory Note as affected by that certain Forbearance Agreement between Borrower and Lender dated September x, 2017, Lender, the present holder of said Security Deed and Promissory Note, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of all obligations secured by said Security Deed, including interest to date of sale, to be due and payable immediately.
The debt remaining in default and unpaid, this sale will be for the purpose of satisfying the principal and interest due, amounts, if any, expended by Lender to protect its interest in the Property, and all expenses of this sale, including, without limitation, attorneys’ fees.
The Property will be sold subject to outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments, and superior easements, restrictions and rights-of-way and other superior matters of record, if any. The undersigned will execute a deed to the purchaser at the sale as provided in the aforesaid Security Deed.
To the best knowledge and belief of Lender, the equitable title to the Property is vested in Borrower, and the parties in possession of the Property are either the said equitable title holder or a tenant or tenants claiming under said equitable title holder.
RABO AGRIFINANCE, LLC, as Attorney-in-Fact for Gregory D. Black
Kimberly S. Justus, Esq.
Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
Attorneys at Law
271 17th Street, N.W.
Suite 2400
Atlanta, Georgia 30363-1017
(404) 879-2493
WBD (US) 48754756v1 1
7/8 7/15 7/22 & 7/29
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
TERRY YVONNE VAUGHN,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-09
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: Any and all unknown heirs of the decedent
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before August 17, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
7/15, 7/22, 7/29 & 8/5
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BETTYE DICKSON BRANCH,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-71
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern: JIM D. BRANCH, JR. has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of BETTYE DICKSON BRANCH, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before August 10, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
7/15,7/22, 7/29 & 8/5
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of JERRY AMBERS JARRELL, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
July 13, 2020
STEPHANIE L. COTE, Administrator of the
Estate of JERRY AMBERS JARRELL,
Deceased
594 Shoreline Drive
Panama City, FL 32404
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF FRANKLIN DELANO RAY SR., DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-75
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Lee Ada B. Ray has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Franklin Delano Ray Sr., deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before August 17, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-9000
PUBLISH: JULY 22, 29; AUGUST 5 & 12.
PUBLIC NOTICE:
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) are proposing to build a 265?foot self-support (lattice) telecommunications tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The site location is Blackshear Highway, Baxley, Appling County, Georgia 31513 (31-40-46.64 N, 82-18-04.39 W). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1170072.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS ? Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: R. Cressaty, Terracon, 2105 Newpoint Place, Suite 600, Lawrenceville, GA 30043; 770-623-8018; Rebecca.cressaty@terracon.com.
LEGAL NOTICES FOR 7-22-2020
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)